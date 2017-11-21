Digital campaign to increase Armed Forces Flag Day fund

New Delhi: Indians can now show their support for the military on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD), through a large scale digital/social media campaign aimed at increasing contributions to the fund that is used to support disabled ex-servicemen, war widows, children of martyrs and other such beneficiaries.

From December 1-7, there will be a wide digital campaign spread across Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms, encouraging people to wear the armed forces flag with pride to show their support and solidarity with the military.

For the first time, the public will be able to contribute to the fund using a UPI code: armedforcesflagdayfund@sbi and PayTM number: 8800462175.

In addition, net banking method is also available at http://ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm

The campaign is one of the main priorities of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure the welfare of ex-servicemen. The Armed Forces Flag Day, observed annually on December 7, is a day dedicated to India towards collection of funds from people of India for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.