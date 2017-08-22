Digital India: Passort verification by police to go online soon

New Delhi: The government is likely to replace the physical police verification of passport with online verification.

Believed to be a push towards digitalisation, the online verification will use a link to the newly-created national database on crimes of criminals, reported The Times of India.

The national database was introduced on Monday as part of the home ministry's Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) initiative.

Approved in 2009, the venture finally rolled out with Union home minister Rajnath Singh who launched the Digital Police portal that will set a connection among nearly 15,398 police stations all across the nation. Citizens will be able to report crime and request for online verification.

"The police portal will provide the citizen facility for online complaint registration and request for antecedent verification...the CCTNS project will help in realising the Prime Minister's dream of 'minimum government, maximum governance'," Singh tweeted on Monday.