Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh shames UP govt using photo from Andhra Pradesh, gets trolled

However, Singh seemed to have overlooked the fact that the ambulances bore stickers of Andhra Pradesh government and were inscribed with text in Telugu.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh faced an embarrassment on Thursday after he wrongly shared images of seemingly defunct 108 and 102 Ambulances from Andhra Pradesh to shame the Uttar Pradesh government.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader had on Tuesday posted a photo featuring several ambulances parked in what appears to be a junkyard. Along with the image, he posted a caption stating that these were started by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. 

Singh further wrote that since the ambulances are out of use people of Uttar Pradesh are forced to carry their unwell relatives on make-shift stretchers.

Using a couple of hashtags, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also attempted to shame Yogi Adityanath's government.

Singh, however, seemed to have overlooked the fact that the ambulances bore stickers of Andhra Pradesh government and were inscribed with text in Telugu.

This led to a major embarrassment for the Congress veteran while the Twitterati had a field day.

Notably, this is not the first time Singh had sparked a controversy with his tweet. In September last year, he had posted a derogatory meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking a major row.

(With inputs from ANI)

