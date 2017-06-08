Digvijaya questions MP CM's announcement of ex-gratia to farmers kin

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the Mandsaur fiasco, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday questioned as to why the state government announced an ex-gratia to the deceased farmers' kin when they were 'anti-social elements' according to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader also demanded Chouhan's resignation and said, "Shivraj ji give resignation if you have shame. You call yourself farmer's son and on the other hand you fire guns at farmers. You are a terrible son."

The Madhya Pradesh farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in the firing by security forces in Mandsaur.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed.

The protestors alleged that the police fired at them, however, a judicial probe has been ordered in the matter.

Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. one crore each to the victims' families while Rs. five lakh to the injured.

In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been facing backlash from the opposition over the violence in the state with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accusing the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.

Taking to social media, Rahul said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."