हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh always has Hindu terrorism on his mind: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Using the name of saffron terror, our country’s traditions are being defamed, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Digvijaya Singh always has Hindu terrorism on his mind: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Joining the call to sack Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly describing Hindus as terrorists is Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chouhan wondered why “Digvijaya Singh always has Hindu terrorism on his mind”.

Accusing the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of defaming India’s traditions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “Using the name of saffron terror, our country’s traditions are being defamed.”

Chouhan further asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi agreed with Singh’s statement. He said, “Does Rahul Gandhi agree to this? If not then he must ask Singh to leave Congress and if he doesn’t agree he should say so.”

Speaking to a television channel, Digvijaya Singh had said that all Hindu terrorists caught in the past had links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Accusing the right-wing organisation of spreading hatred and violence, Singh had named Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as an example.

Reacting to the statement of the Congress leader, the BJP on Wednesday demanded that he be removed from his party, saying that the opposition party cannot take Hindus for granted.

Addressing a press conference over the issue, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “We demand Congress leader Digvijaya Singh should be sacked from the party. You (Digvijaya Singh) pointed finger at millions of Hindus, denigrated them and called them terrorists.”

The BJP spokesperson further demanded that the Congress president must clarify his stand on the issue, accusing Rahul Gandhi of “taking Hindus for granted”.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh clarified his remark saying he never used the term Hindu terrorism, instead he used the term “Sanghi terrorism”.

“You have wrong information that Digvijaya Singh used the term 'Hindu terrorism'. I have always used the term 'Sanghi terrorism',” he said at a public conference, adding, “No terror activity can be defined on the basis of religion. No religion can be a supporter of terrorism.”

Tags:
Digvijaya SinghShivraj Singh ChouhanHindu terrorismRSSBJPCongressSambit PatraMadhya Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close