Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Modi

Taking a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers, Congress' general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday posted an abusive meme on Twitter. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 13:22
Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Modi

New Delhi: Taking a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers, Congress' general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday posted an abusive meme on Twitter. 

Terming his followers as 'Bhakts' (A derogatory term used against supporters of PM Modi), the senior Congress leader posted a meme which had a picture of PM Modi with a caption next to it that reads, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko ***** banaya 2.) ***** ko Bhakt banaya."

Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!" This quote is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi.

Narendra Modi, Digvijaya Singh, Congress, PM Modi, Meme, Twitter

