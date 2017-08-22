Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

Chennai: TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of jailed general secretary VK Sasikala, has sacked party member and lawmaker Vaithilingam following his comment on Sasikala yesterday, reported ANI.

Vaithilingam had yesterday said that Sasikala will be removed from the party.

Earlier today, Dinakaran told Governor CV Rao that there should be a different Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

"We have told the Governor that we will be taking steps to change Chief Minister K Palaniswami," Thangathamizh Chelvan, AIADMK member, told a television channel.

He said: "We are taking steps to change the Chief Minister."

The Dinakaran faction, upset over their isolation in the party, decided to meet and elect a new Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, DMK's MK Stalin told ANI, “My information is that three more AIADMK MLAs have also withdrawn support,that makes it 22 MLAs in total. We demand a trust vote.”