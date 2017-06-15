close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Disabled soldiers to get pension who retired prematurely before

Earlier the ministry used to pay pension to the disabled soldiers who retired after January 1, 2006.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 20:50

New Delhi: In a major bonanza, the Defence Ministry on Thursday ordered to pay disability pension to all the disabled soldiers of all the three services, who took pre-mature retirement before 2006.

Earlier the ministry used to pay pension to the disabled soldiers who retired after January 1, 2006.

The ministry also stated that the Pension Regulator of all the three services will be amended in due courses.

Earlier in May, the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted the major demand of the armed forces and decided to continue with an earlier system of disbursing disability pension.

The government took the decision as the armed forces had been pressing for reverting to the percentage-based regime for disability pension and were strongly opposed to the slab-based system conceived by the seventh central pay commission (CPC).

TAGS

Disabled soldiersDefence MinistryDisabilityDisability pensionPre-mature retirement

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Uttar Pradesh

Congress to launch nation-wide campaign for farmers' r...

North EastNagaland

Govt contemplating to rewrite Nagaland Municipal Act: CM Sh...

European Parliament condemns human rights situation in Pakistan
EuropeWorld

European Parliament condemns human rights situation in Paki...

World

Western sanctions made Russia stronger, says Putin

Kerala

Kerala sexual molestation case: Victim claims she didn...

Rahul slams MP government for no FIR in Mandsaur killings
Madhya Pradesh

Rahul slams MP government for no FIR in Mandsaur killings

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video