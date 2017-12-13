Disaster relief: Centre approves total of Rs 305.14 crore package for Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala

New Delhi: A high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a total package of Rs 305.14 crore for Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala to help the states battle natural calamities in each of the three states in recent months.

While Manipur has been allotted Rs 130.65 crore, Mizoram has been sanctioned Rs 49.02 crore. Both states witnessed widespread floods and landslides. Kerala, which suffered one of the worst droughts ever earlier this year, has been provided with Rs 125.47 crore - Rs 112.05 crore from the NDRF and Rs 13.42 crore from the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP).

The decision to grant the amount was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others.