IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 19:03
Disclosing name before parleys on presidential nominee may not be appropriate: Government

New Delhi: Disclosing the name of the candidate in the Presidential election before consultations with political parties may not be appropriate, the government feels.

Sources said the government and the BJP are of the view that approaching different parties with one or a panel of names for approval without knowing their views and suggestions may not be appropriate.

They said the two-member BJP team of senior leaders Rajnath Singh and M. Venkaiah naidu, which met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders, explained to them that the twin objectives of the consultation process was to have the benefit of views and suggestions of various parties in the matter and to seek their support in the President`s election.

Accordingly the support of Congress and other parties was sought, they said, adding that some political parties have already indicated their views in the matter of selection of a candidate for the President`s election.

The two senior leaders in their meeting with CPI-M leaders suggested to them to consider if putting up a candidate for the sake of it was necessary.

Naidu held detailed discussions with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar over telephone.

The opposition leaders were told that the government and the BJP would like to finalise the candidate for presidential poll before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on a three-nation trip on June 24.

