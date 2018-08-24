हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
discovery

Discovery airs special two-part series on India's first female fighter pilots

The special two-part series premièred on Friday at 9 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery World HD.

Discovery airs special two-part series on India&#039;s first female fighter pilots
Image: Video grab/Discovery YouTube

NEW DELHI: Popular infotainment channel Discovery aired a special series titled 'Women Fighter Pilots' exploring the amazing journey of India's first female combat aircraft pilots.

The two-part series, which premièred on Friday at 9 PM on Discovery Channel and Discovery World HD, put the spotlight on the first batch of three Indian women fighter pilots - Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh.

"I am doing my job; something which I have always wanted to do - serving the nation as a fighter pilot. If people are getting inspired; why should I feel any pressure, I am still doing my thing," Bhawana Kanth had said in a statement earlier.

When asked to comment how she felt about Discovery coming up with a special show on the three women fighter pilots, Mohana Singh said, "The development of women opting for the fighter stream has been highlighted to create awareness and to inspire more women to join the forces."

Chaturvedi, on her part, admitted that "being famous had made it a little difficult to adjust in the squadron initially".

"This popularity and over appreciation of things was a little difficult for us, because fauj (army) is all about working in a team. So, if entire team is not getting highlighted then why only three of us?" she asked.

The channel, while releasing the promo, said, ''India witnessed women take a giant leap towards the goal of securing the skies for their motherland when Avani Chaturvedi from Madhya Pradesh, Bhawana Kanth from Bihar and Mohana Singh from Rajasthan entered the cockpit of a fighter plane. 

''Watch the journey of Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh from scripting history by becoming the first-ever women to undergo fighter pilot training with Indian Air Force to their glory of tearing into the Indian skies on a supersonic fighter jet all alone,'' the promo of the two-part series said. 

 

Speaking about the special two-part series, Zulfia Waris, Vice President and Digital Networks, Discovery Communications India, said, ''The women fighters have become a modern symbol of women empowerment - they have broken the last of all barriers by becoming a fighter pilot. We are excited to showcase this amazing story to our viewers." 

We have explored this captivating human story of ambition, of not saying no, in a manner that has not been done before," Waris added.

