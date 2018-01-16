Discussing country's issues abroad is immaturity: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Asserting that the Congress move to take up national issues aboard was an "act of immaturity", Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that was the reason why people were rejecting the opposition party.

"By taking national issues to international forums, the Congress leadership has shown its immaturity and people are repeatedly rejecting the Congress in polls," Rajnath Singh said while addressing Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the unit`s Executive Meeting here.

The Minister was referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi`s visit to Bahrain where he highlighted how job creation in India is at an eight-year low.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, Rahul Gandhi said the two threats facing India under the Narendra Modi government are its inability to create jobs and the rise in the forces of hatred and division.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah, the Home Minister said: "Both have exemplary organisational skills and it is showing results. Now, we have governments in 19 states."

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over what he said was its confrontation politics, the Home Minister said: "The Centre is ready to extend all support to the Delhi government but it is sad that the politics of confrontation run by it is acting as an obstacle."

"We wish they shun the politics of confrontation," Rajnath Singh said.

He also assured in resolving the crisis due to ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.

The Minister also called on BJP workers to ensure people`s trust at the ground level.

"We will have to leave `all is fine in politics` attitude," he said, adding that "we need to work for taking society towards betterment".

Hailing he central government`s functioning, he said: "The world and the people of this country feels the BJP is the best party to govern India. An international survey has shown 88 per cent feel Modi is the best Prime Minister for India... while 70 per cent people have rated the BJP as the best political party."

Rajnath Singh was referring to the survey conducted among 2,464 respondents in India carried out by the Pew Research Centre last year.

He said that India is the fastest growing economy with stabilised GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and greater ease of doing business. "Investors the world over are today looking towards India as an investment hub," he said.

"Now, we have the highest foreign reserves ever," he said.

Rajnath Singh. a senior BJP leader, said: "I have myself risen from the grass roots and understand Delhi has the best skilled political workers. I appeal to the party workers to increase their political moral authority and work to make politics a medium to serve the people."

He emphasised that the BJP is a cadre-based party raised by selfless and tireless leadership in 70 years and "we have to follow their guidelines".

Rajnath Singh also called on his partymen to avoid political ego and unitedly work hard for good results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and assured that "my doors shall always remain open for party workers coming with public works".

The Minister said that under the BJP`s leadership "we have made our borders better guarded and we are always ready to retaliate in defence".

"We have almost contained Naxalism and terrorism," he added.