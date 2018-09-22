Dissapointed at India's arrogant, negative response for resumption of peace dialogue: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called India 'arrogant' on in its decision of cancelling the peace dialogue between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan. Khan indicated that he is dissapointed over India's arrogant decision and negative response to call off the peace dialogue.

Khan took to Twitter and said, "Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture."

Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 22, 2018

Khan in his tweet was referring to the upcoming meet scheduled in New York between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cancelled the meet after killing of a BSF soldier along the border and the release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday said, "Since yesterday's announcement of the meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists."

The MEA said in a statement, "The decision to agree to Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was in response to the spirit reflected in the letters from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister of Pakistan. The letter from the Prime Minister of Pakistan had spoken of, inter alia bringing a positive change and mutual desire for peace as also readiness to discuss terrorism."

"Now, it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office. Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless. In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in New York," added Kumar.

Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had confirmed that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York.

Raveesh Kumar said: "I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between EAM and Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of the UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time."

"This is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue," the MEA spokesperson added.

The announcement of a meeting came hours after a letter by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported.

The Pakistani leader has called for a meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi – the Foreign Ministers of the two countries - on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York scheduled later this month.