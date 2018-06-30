हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

District collectors get responsibility to bring beneficiaries to Jaipur for PM Narendra Modi's rally

Himanshu Mittal

Preparations are in full swing in Rajasthan to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Jaipur a success. Not just the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the administrations of different districts have also been involved in preparations for the rally.

Collectors of different districts have reportedly been asked to bring people, who benefitted from government schemes, for the rally in Jaipur. Going one step further, the district collector of Baran, Dr SP Singh, has issued a written directive over the same.

The collector has, in his written order, asked officials to make arrangements for food, stay and commute of the beneficiaries. He has categorically mentioned as to which department will take care of which responsibility.

Prime Minister is slated to meet the beneficiaries of government schemes on July 7 in Jaipur. And this, the responsibility to bring them to Jaipur has been given to district government officials instead of BJP workers.

The Baran collector issued the written directive on June 28. According to his order, the construction department will take care of accommodation, water resources department will look after food and water arrangements. Apart from this, CMHO has been assigned the responsibility of looking after any health-related eventuality while the district transport office will make arrangements for vehicles needed to take the beneficiaries.

Some of the officials have taken up the issue with higher authorities, while some of them have clearly stated that they would not abide by the orders.

Speaking to Zee Media about the same, the Baran district collector said that his order is just a part of preparations for the event.

