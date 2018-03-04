Divisive politics being played in Kathua rape-murder case: J&K minister Naeem Akhtar

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar today said divisive politics was being played over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua district of the state.

The body of the 8-year-old girl was found from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the area.

On January 23, the state government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police, which arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the girl.

Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) had arrested a 15-year-old boy and claimed that the accused had strangulated the victim after she resisted his rape attempt.

Deplorable that divisive politics is being played by some over the most reprehensible act of rape and murder of an innocent girl...,? the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) quoted Akhtar as saying in a series of tweets on the issue.

The state public works minister was apparently referring to the recently formed 'Hindu Ekta Manch' which staged a rally recently for the release of the accused and demand a CBI probe in the matter.

Dangerous attempts of the polarising situation in otherwise tolerant and inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly act need to be discouraged, Akhtar asserted.

Kathua district observed a shutdown today to press for a CBI probe into the incident.

The shutdown was observed days after BJP leaders and state Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga met the Manch leadership and assured their support for a CBI probe into the incident.