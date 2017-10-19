Diwali 2017: President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation, urge them to be sensitive to environment

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2017.

The President today took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali.

He appealed to the people to be sensitive to others and also the environment as we celebrate the festival of lights.

“Diwali greetings to all. As we celebrate with our families, let us promote sensitivity to others and to our environment,” the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, who is highly active on the social media, also took to Twitter and extended his greetings to the people on Diwali.

“Hearty wishes to the people of India on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” he tweeted.

He also shared a picture with a message reading, “May this auspicious festival brighten your lives with prosperity and good health and may there be happiness all around.”

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated with much fervour across the country.

Popularly known as the festival of lights, Diwali is also celebrated by Hindus in Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius and Pakistan.

According to the Hindu holy books, the festival marks the return of Lord Ram from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.