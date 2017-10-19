Diwali gift to Pakistanis: Sushma says she will clear all pending medical visas

New Delhi: In a big relief to Pakistani nationals awaiting Government of India's nod to visit the country for treatment, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured that she will give clearance to all pending medical visa applications.

Asserting that visas will be granted to the ''truly deserving applicants'' so that they can come to India for treatment, Sushma tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today.''

On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today. @IndiainPakistan — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

On October 18, EAM Swaraj had granted medical visa to five Pakistani nationals.

This is not the first time when Swaraj has extended help to Pakistani nationals eagerly awaiting medical visas from India.

Earlier, the EAM had granted visas to many Pakistani nationals for medical treatment in India and won many hearts for her generous gesture.

With ANI inputs