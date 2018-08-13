हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MK Stalin

DMK split wide open, Alagiri challenges Stalin days after Karunanidhi's death

It has not even been a week since DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died and a rebellion in the party has begun to surface. Standing at Karunanidhi's memorial on Monday, his son MK Alagiri launched an open rebellion against his estranged brother MK Stalin claiming that he has the support of the entire DMK cadre and that the real party members are supporting him.

DMK split wide open, Alagiri challenges Stalin days after Karunanidhi&#039;s death

CHENNAI: It has not even been a week since DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died and a rebellion in the party has begun to surface. Standing at Karunanidhi's memorial on Monday, his son MK Alagiri launched an open rebellion against his estranged brother MK Stalin claiming that he has the support of the entire DMK cadre and that the real party members are supporting him.

"All the real supporters of the DMK are with me. Only time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what’s happening," he said on Monday. 

The timing of his statement bears significance as it comes just a day ahead of the executive committee meeting that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday where DMK working president MK Stalin is likely to be elevated to the top post of the party.

However, as per the agenda, the meeting has been convened to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi. A party leader said the executive meeting might consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK President. A similar meeting was held when party founder and former chief minister C N Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.

All members of the committee have been asked to participate in the meeting without fail. It will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

Alagiri was expelled from the DMK by Karunanidhi in 2014 for indulging in anti-party activities and making derogatory remarks. Karunanidhi had then named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party in January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.

 

Since his expulsion from the party, Alagiri has not created too much of a trouble owing to the presence of his father. However, after Karunanidhi's death, fissures in the party are sure to come to the fore.

 

