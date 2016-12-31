Do you know where Rahul Gandhi will celebrate New Year? Find details here
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 16:01
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be celebrating his New Year in London.
He left for one of the world's most visited cities on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.
Taking to twitter, Rahul said: "I will be traveling for the next few days.Happy New Year to everyone,wishing you and your loved ones success & happiness in this coming year."
Unlike last year, the Congress leader did not reveal where he is travelling to celebrate New Year this time.
The daily cited a source as saying that Rahul's trip may last a week at least.
Last year, Rahul had gone to Europe to ring in the New Year.
First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:45
