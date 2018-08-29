Do you own a startup? Innovate for India's defence and win up to Rs 1.5 crore

The Ministry of Defence has invited startups across India to participate in innovating for the Defence sector. The winners of the 'Challenge - Individual Protection System with built-in sensors' will get grants of up to Rs. 1.5 crore.

The Defence India Startup Challenge, launched by the Defence Innovation Organization(under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence) is in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission. It is an open call to startups, MSMEs and individuals to solve some of the most critical technological problems being faced by the Indian Defence Establishment.

Inviting all Indian startups to innovate for the nation's defence and win grants of up to Rs. 1.5 crores! 'Challenge - Individual Protection System with built-in sensors'#StartupsForDefence

#InnovateIndia To apply visit https://t.co/mo3WVKvebX Last date: 30th September pic.twitter.com/AL165Y16ox — Defence Production India (@DefProdnIndia) August 28, 2018

The challenge is part of Defence Ministry's aim to create an ecosystem which fosters innovation and encourages technology development in Defence.

The vision of the Challenge is to help create functional prototypes of products/technologies relevant for national security (prototyping). It also aims to help new deep-tech products find markets and early customers in the context of the Indian Defence Sector.

Academic/research institutions can also apply to the Defence India Startup Challenge. However, they will have to apply in the category of individual innovator, with the main researcher being the applicant.

All applications for Defence India Startup Challenge will be accepted online, and only through the dedicated form on the official website (aim.gov.in/idex/) on or before 30 September 2018.

The challenge has identified 11 focus areas/problem statements. These are -1) Individual Protection System with in-built sensors; 2) See Through Armour; 3) Carbon Fibre Winding (CFW); 4) Active Protection System (APS); 5) Secure hardware based offline Encryptor Device for Graded Security; 6) Development of 4G/LTE based Tactical Local Area Network; 7) Development of Advanced Technology Based Desalination System (Water Purification) and Bilge Oily Water Separation System; 8) Artificial Intelligence in Logistics & SCM; 9)

Unmanned Surface and Underwater Vehicles; 10) Remotely Piloted Airborne Vehicles;11)

Laser Weaponry

The applications will be shortlisted by a high-powered committee on the basis of the information provided by them. All the shortlisted applicants may be asked to present their technologies and business plans in person to high-powered committee of defence and technology experts. Applicants will be selected by the committee on their ability to develop their proposed prototype/product/technology and its ability to meet the defence requirements.