Does Sunny Leone ward off the evil eye? These farmers in Andhra seem to think so

HYDERABAD: The Times They Are a-Changin': These lyrics from Bob Dylan's classic song couldn't be more true for farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

In the state's Nellore district, farmers have come up with an interesting solution to protect crops from the so-called “evil eye” – Sunny Leone.

Instead of straw-filled scarecrows in the middle of the field, large posters of actress Sunny Leone have been put up by farmers of the district.

A Chenchu Reddy of Banda Kindi Palle village may not be a fan of the actress, but the Leone's poster in bikini is helping ward-off unwanted “evil eye” of villagers.

His reason is reportedly simple. Leone's poster grabs all the attention and his bumper crop of cauliflower and cabbage, okra, and chillies across 10-acres of land is safe.

There’s also an interesting message on the poster in Telugu : “Orey, nannu chusi edavakura (Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me)!” says the poster of Sunny Leone.

The poster, meant to trick passers-by is apparently working.

Earlier, the farmers would put up scarecrows with pumpkin or clay-pot head — to block the evil eye.

Leone, a Canadian born Indian actress, is a former adult star. She's acted in several Bollywood movies and has a massive fan following.