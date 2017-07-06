Dokalam stand-off: Atmosphere not right for Xi-Modi meet in Hamburg, says China

New Delhi: With China on Thursday hardening its stand amid the soaring border tensions with India, the expected bilateral meet between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be in jeopardy.

"The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and PM Modi," a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said ahead of the G20 Summit in the German city of Hamburg from tomorrow.

President Xi Jinping and PM Modi were expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to resolve the standoff.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" is in violation of a 2012 India-China agreement. According to the agreement, the boundary will be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.

China's state-run media on Wednesday had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that Beijing would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India refuses to listen to the "historical lessons" being offered by it.