close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dokalam stand-off didn't figure in Modi-Deuba talks: Foreign Secretary

The issue of stand-off at Dokalam did not figure during the meetings between PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 22:21

New Delhi: The issue of standoff between Chinese and Indian troops at Dokalam did not figure during the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Deuba, who arrived here yesterday on a four-day visit, has held two rounds of talks with PM Modi.

Asked if the two leaders discussed the Dokalam faceoff, Jaishankar replied in the negative. "No," he said.

He also maintained that there was no discussion on SAARC and China when asked if the two sides talked about growing Chinese influence in the region.

The Chinese and Indian troops are in a standoff position since June 16 when the Indians stopped the PLA soldiers from constructing a road in the Dokalam in the Sikkim sector.

According to sources, later at an event while responding to comments on Nepal-China ties, Deuba maintained that Kathmandu and Beijing share a good equation but maintained that Nepal will not allow its soil to be used for anti-India activities.

On the open border that the two countries share, there was a recognition during the meetings that it should not create security problems and that vigilance needs to be maintained to prevent its misuse, Jaishankar said.

The Indian side also reaffirmed its commitment to train and ensure capability building of security forces in Nepal, he said. 

TAGS

Dokalam standoffModi-DeubaSher Bahadur DeubaNarendra ModiIndiaNepalChinaSikkim

From Zee News

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Godman, who wore glittering costume, rode flashy bikes, is in the dock for rape
India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Godman, who loved glittering costume, fl...

Darjeeling stalemate: GJM writes to West Bengal govt, to attend August 29 meeting
West Bengal

Darjeeling stalemate: GJM writes to West Bengal govt, to at...

World

NATO accuses Russia of undermining stability in Europe

World

Top US general vows to destroy ISIS in Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir

Protest in Kashmir village as locals claim slain 'mili...

Tech giants will learn to respect Indian laws: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Technology

Tech giants will learn to respect Indian laws: Ravi Shankar...

NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani&#039;s sons again in terror funding case
India

NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani's sons again in te...

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: British ambassador
World

India, China should peacefully resolve Doklam issue: Britis...

Illegal casino busted in Delhi: 5 cops suspended for negligence
Delhi

Illegal casino busted in Delhi: 5 cops suspended for neglig...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Is Mamata Banerjee govt right in stopping Durga Puja immersion for Muharram?

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Right to privacy: Here is all you need to know about the case and argument

Digital disclosures do not undermine privacy expectations

Chinks in an ‘invincible’ armour