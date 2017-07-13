close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dokalam stand-off: Govt calls all-party meeting; Sushma, Rajnath to brief Opposition

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since last month.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:55
Dokalam stand-off: Govt calls all-party meeting; Sushma, Rajnath to brief Opposition

New Delhi: In the wake of an Army face-off and chill in ties with China over Dokalam stand-off, the government has called an all-party meeting on Friday to apprise the entire Opposition on the issue, reports said.

Reports said that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to meet the Opposition and brief them about the present scenario regarding the Dokalam stand-off.

All the Opposition party leaders from Trinamool Congress to Left parties to Congress have been extended invitations for the meet.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since last month after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The Indian Army is ready for a long haul in holding onto its position in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction, notwithstanding China ratcheting up rhetoric against India demanding pulling back of its troops.

The Indian soldiers deployed in the disputed area have pitched in tents, in an indication that they are unlikely to retreat unless there was reciprocity from China's PLA personnel in ending the face-off at an altitude of around 10,000 feet in the Sikkim section.

A steady line of supplies is being maintained for the soldiers at the site, official sources said, signalling that Indian Army is not going to wilt under any pressure from China.

TAGS

DokalamChinaIndiaSushma SwarajRajnath SinghBhutanSikkimIndian Army

From Zee News

Sasikala exclusive kitchen in Bengaluru jail row: DIG Roopa stands firm, demands inquiry
India

Sasikala exclusive kitchen in Bengaluru jail row: DIG Roopa...

National Green Tribunal bans dumping of waste within 500 metres of Ganga, orders Rs 50,000 fine on those who violate rules
Uttar PradeshUttarakhandIndia

National Green Tribunal bans dumping of waste within 500 me...

Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested for carrying drugs in Uttar Pradesh

Facebook brings Messenger &#039;Lite&#039; to India
Internet & Social Media

Facebook brings Messenger 'Lite' to India

WorldAsia

Cannot overlook what is happening in Myanmar: Nikki Haley

Karnataka

Abdul Karim Telgi gets body massage from convicted prisoner...

No VIP treatment to Sasikala, will take action against DIG Roopa for false report, says DG Prisons, dismisses bribery charges
India

No VIP treatment to Sasikala, will take action against DIG...

Donald Trump says he gets along &quot;very well&quot; with Putin
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump says he gets along "very well" with...

Tejashwi Yadav on manhandling of mediapersons by his security guards - &#039;Will get the matter probed&#039;
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav on manhandling of mediapersons by his securi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet-riddled message

How gram sabha’s dissent is crushed under infra projects

DNA Edit | The return of Shastri: The sport, its audience, and due process undermined

End game begins in Bihar: Why it's a win-win situation for Nitish Kumar

Amarnath Terror Attack: Amid gloom, Modi govt has chance to reset the Kashmir narrative