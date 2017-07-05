Dokalam stand-off: 'Indian military can choose to return with dignity or be kicked out by China's PLA'

New Delhi: As the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim continues, Chinese official media has warned that the Indian military can choose to return to its territory with dignity, or be kicked out of the area by People's Liberation Army (PLA).

A harshly written editorial in Global Times, said that Chinese public believe that PLA is powerful enough to expel Indian troops out of Chinese territory.

The editorial further hit out at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying, "If New Delhi believes that its military might can be used as leverage in the Donglang area, and it's ready for a two-and-a-half front war, we have to tell India that the Chinese look down on their military power. Jaitley is right that the India of 2017 is different from that of 1962 - India will suffer greater losses than in 1962 if it incites military conflicts."

The editorial called on the Chinese people to maintain high-level unity on the issue. "The more unified the Chinese people are, the more sufficient conditions the professionals will have to fight against India and safeguard our interests. This time, we must teach New Delhi a bitter lesson."

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party came to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. Bhutan, however, has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India.