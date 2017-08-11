close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Doklam plateau a bilateral issue between India, China: British Dy High Commissioner

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the PLA from building a road in the area.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:42

Bengaluru: The Doklam Plateau issue is a bilateral matter between India and China and the UK is observing the situation as there is an interest in maintaining stability in the region, the British Deputy High Commissioner here said on Friday.

"It is an issue between India and China. It is something that the UK Government observes, in a sense, that there is an interest in maintaining stability of the region," Dominic McAllister told reporters here to queries on the ongoing standoff in Doklam.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army from building a road in the area.

However, it was very much a bilateral issue between India and China, McAllister said.

Responding to a query on the impact of Brexit on Indian students in UK, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru said the situation before and after Brexit?has not changed with regards to visa regulations.

The whole visa reform in UK was to discourage those who were abusing visas in the country, he said.

The UK has seen a steady increase in the success rate of student applications post-Brexit, McAllister said.

Educational costs have become 17 per cent cheaper for Indian students in the UK post-Brexit because of the favourable change in the exchange rate of Indian rupee and pounds sterling, McAllister said. 

TAGS

DoklamDokalamChinaIndiaBhutanSikkim

From Zee News

India

NCP skips opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi

EuropeWorld

22 Islamic State suspects held in Turkey

AmericasWorld

US airstrike kills several civilians in Afghanistan: Offici...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif''s wife files nomination to contest...

WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz files nomination pap...

Military solutions &#039;locked and loaded&#039; against North Korea threat: Trump
World

Military solutions 'locked and loaded' against No...

KeralaIndia

NIA files charge sheet against ISIS-linked man for waging w...

Mehbooba Mufti claims PM Modi&#039;s support on status quo for Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti claims PM Modi's support on status quo...

World

Philippines declares first ever H5 bird flu outbreak

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Beyond fault lines: The EC has conducted itself admirably in RS elections

Cloud over Land Acquisition Act

The N Korea-US stand-off shows no signs of de-escalation

DNA Edit | Trailblazer Shah: BJP president has galvanised the party

India lags in pharma innovation