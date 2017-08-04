Doklam row: China `lowers the ante`, India firm on its stand

New Delhi: A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will continue to engage with China diplomatically to resolve Doklam border stand-off, a report on Friday suggested that there were indications that the Chinese could be relaxing their offensive posture on the plateau.

The Times of India quoted sources in government as saying that India's diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate had made satisfactory progress, but cautioned that it would be early to form an opinion regarding China's intent.

"They appeared to have lowered the ante on the ground, but we are keeping our fingers crossed," a senior official told the daily.

The official further cleared that India would not capitulate to its demand for simultaneous troop withdrawal by both countries from Doklam.

Doklam is disputed between China and Bhutan. India says the area belongs to Bhutan.

The crisis began when Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road there in June.

In its June 30 statement, India said that on June 16, a PLA construction party entered the Doklam area and attempted to construct a road, which was protested by the Bhutan government.

In coordination with the Bhutan government, Indian personnel, who were present at general area Doka La, approached the Chinese construction party and urged them to desist from changing the status quo. New Delhi sees the road as a threat to the nation's security as it is very close to the arterial Siliguri corridor, which connects northeastern India with the rest of the country.

China has repeatedly asked India to withdraw troops from Doklam. India says it is ready if Beijing does so too.

Earlier this week, Beijing, which earlier said it won't talk to New Delhi until the Indian troops leave, had hinted that the two sides were in touch to resolve the dragging dispute on the Sikkim section of the border.

On Wednesday, Beijing in a 15-page statement said the number of Indian troops in Doklam had reduced from 400 to 40 by the end of July.

India has denied any reduction in the troops at Doklam.

On July 25, a Chinese transgression took place in Uttarakhand when Chinese troops came about one kilometer into Indian territory.