Doklam row: PLA conducts live-fire drills; Chinese media says military exercises meant to strike awe in India

Beijing: Amidst a standoff with India in the Doklam sector, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Western Theater Command has conducted military exercises, Chinese media has reported.

Chinese daily Global Times quoted state-run China Central Television (CCTV) saying that more than 10 PLA units, including aviation units and armored forces, participated in the drills.

The report didn't mention about the location of the military exercise.

The five-minute-long video showed tanks firing at targets on hills, followed by helicopters firing missiles at ground targets.

China had been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. The Chinese state media, particularly, had carried a barrage of critical articles on the Doklam stand-off slamming India.

Spewing venom against India, the Lianhe Zaobao newspaper quoted analysts as saying such Chinese PLA military exercises are meant to "strike awe in India.".

The PLA had conducted live-fire exercises in Tibet in July.

The Chinese Army had conducted live-fire exercises in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

The brigade that conducted the drills was from the PLA's Tibet Military Command.

The PLA Tibet command guards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) of the India-China border along several sections connecting the mountainous Tibetan region.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since July after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.

China blames Indian troops for Pangong Lake incident in Ladakh

China on Monday blamed Indian soldiers for "violent action" against its troops during a standoff at Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 15 leading to scuffles and stone pelting and has lodged a protest with India.

Indian border guards had foiled an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in Ladakh, resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to troops on both the sides.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Doklam border dispute between India and China will be resolved "very soon".

"India wants to maintain good relations with all neighbouring countries. There will be a solution to the Doklam issue very soon and China will also initiate a positive move from its side."