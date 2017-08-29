close
Doklam stand-off, a lesson for India: China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA)

A day after both nations decided to withdraw troops from the Sikkim border in the ongoing Doklam stand-off, China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) has asked India to draw lessons from the entire episode.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 12:55
Doklam stand-off, a lesson for India: China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA)

Beijing: A day after both nations decided to withdraw troops from the Sikkim border in the ongoing Doklam stand-off, China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) has asked India to draw lessons from the entire episode.

“We remind India to draw lessons from the stand-off, abide by established treaties and the basic principles of international law, and work together with China to safeguard peace and stability along the border and promote the healthy development of the two militaries," said Wu Qian, a senior PLA colonel, in a statement.

The 75-day Doklam stand-off was diffused following diplomatic talks between both sides. The Ministry of External Affairs informed that both the countries have decided to 'disengage' troops.

“The Chinese military will remain vigilant and firmly defend its national territory and sovereignty following the military stand-off between China and India," said Qian.

He further added, "Peace and stability along the China-India border concern regional peace and stability and accords with the common interests of people on both sides of the border.”

Doklam stand-offSikkim borderChina's People's Liberation ArmyPLAChinese ArmyMEA

