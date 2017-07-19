Doklam stand-off: This is how India is countering China at the border

New Delhi: Even as a report in the official mouthpiece of Chinese military has said that its Army had moved tens of thousands of tonnes of military vehicles and hardware into the remote mountainous Tibet region, top government sources mainatined on Wednesday that there was no significant rise in deployment of troops by China along the Sino-India border.

The sources was quoted by PTI as saying that the exercise was a routine military drill by China and that its western theatre command has not made any major enhancement in its military might in the wake of the face-off that should trigger alarm bells in India.

The command looks after the 3,488-km-long border with India.

The vast haul was transported late last month, the report said but did not clarify whether the movement of the military equipment was to support the exercise in Tibet or for other reasons.

Referring to Chinese military's recent live-fire exercise in the mountainous Tibet region, the government sources said it was a routine drill and will be an exaggeration to link it with the border face-off.

China's military yesterday had said it conducted the exercise to test its strike capability on plateaus.

China has been ratcheting up rhetoric against India in the recent weeks following the face-off between the armies of the two nation in Doklam in the Sikkim sector.

Meanwhile, as per NDTV, Chinese presence along the border is being countered by elements of the Northern, Western, Central and Eastern Commands of the Indian Army.

The report said that deployments made by the Leh-based XIV Corps, the Sukma-based XXXIII Corps, the Tezpur-based 4 Corps, the Dimapur-based III Corps and the Panagarh-based XVII Corps were the core of India's defence.

The strength of the Indian Army here is said to be close to 2 lakh men and women.

The media house further said that the Indian Air Force had 22 airfields and was developing a network of smaller air landing grounds in the Eastern sector.

(With Agency inputs)