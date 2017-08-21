close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Doklam stand off will not result in India-China war, says government

The India-China border that spreads over 3,488km has several disputed territories, which is problematic for both sides and neither has a clear upper hand.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 10:06
Doklam stand off will not result in India-China war, says government
The ongoing stand off between India and China in Doklam is unlikely to translate into a war

New Delhi: The ongoing stand off between India and China in Doklam is unlikely to translate into a full-fledged war, an assessment by top government officials states.

An armed military conflict can result in high casualties without any significant gain for China. It may not even produce a clear winner or loser. As a result, Beijing is likely to opt for a more diplomatic stance despite its harsh tone towards India.

The India-China border that spreads over 3,488km has several disputed territories, which is problematic for both sides and neither has a clear upper hand.

Though India lags behind China over border infrastructure, it does have a distinct military advantage supported by the geographical higher ground.

According to a Times of India report, if India manages to avoid the results of 1962 war, it could threaten China's image as the top Asian power and rising challenger to American might, which could be problematic for the ruling Communist Party in the upcoming Chinese elections in September.

Also, the bilateral trade between the two countries stands over US$ 70 billion and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are likely to meet the Brics summit in China on September 3-4, have limited political space to take the ongoing conflict to a full-scale war.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff for the past two months in the Doklam region.

Meanwhile, concerned over inordinate delays in the construction of strategic roads along the India-China border, the defence ministry has delegated more administrative and financial powers to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the speedy completion of the projects.

TAGS

DoklamDoklam stand offIndia ChinaBorder disputeIndia China war

From Zee News

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit
India

Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colone...

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikala likely to be ousted
India

EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikal...

AmericasIndia

Thousands celebrate at India Day Parade in New York

Donald Trump sends &#039;thoughts and prayers&#039; to US sailors in crash
World

Donald Trump sends 'thoughts and prayers' to US s...

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat, search on
IndiaDelhi

New Delhi railway station on high alert after bomb threat,...

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days
Delhi

Delhi sewer deaths: 10th sanitation worker dies in 35 days

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a monkey&#039;s!
Environment

Cuba witnesses birth of a piglet whose face resembles a mon...

Zakia Jafri&#039;s plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce order today
Gujarat

Zakia Jafri's plea: Gujarat Court likely to pronounce...

2019 general elections: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah to hold strategy meet CMs of BJP-ruled states today
India

2019 general elections: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Sh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track

#DNAExclusive: Why Ranthambhore is losing its big cats