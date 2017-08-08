Doklam standoff: China takes up border issue with Nepal in 'courtesy meeting'

New Delhi: In yet another attempt to counter India over Doklam row, China has reportedly approached authorities in Nepal and apprise them about Beijing's stand on the border conflict.

As per the reports of leading daily Times Of India, Chinese deputy chief of mission discussed the Doklam issue with his Nepal counterpart in a 'courtesy meeting'. The Chinese officials have also held meetings with their Nepali counterparts in Kathmandu and Beijing, diplomatic sources told the daily.

If reports are to be believed, Beijing has briefed former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli over the Doklam row last month during his visit to Shigatse in Tibet. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Vice Premier Wang Yang, who is likely to visit Kathmandu next week, might take up the issue with Nepal leaders.

TOI reports also claimed that Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba who is expected to visit India later this month, may seek a review from both India and China of their 2015 agreement to develop Lipulekh Pass, located in the disputed area of Kalapani claimed by both India and Nepal. Earlier in 2015, during PM Modi's China visit, India and China agreed to expand border trade at Lipulekh Pass which had created a great furore in Nepal Parliament. Till now the authorities in Kathmandu resent the fact that Sino-Indian joint statement two year ago was against international norms.

How the Doklam crisis unfolded?

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from construction roads in the Doklam border. India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China.

Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle. It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo-China border. Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet.