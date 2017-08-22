Doklam standoff: If Chinese troops enter India, there will be "utter chaos", says Beijing

Beijing: Continuing its tirade against India, China on Tuesday said there will be "utter chaos" if its troops entered India and declared New Delhi's stand on the confrontation at the remote Doklam plateau as "ridiculous and vicious".

China has been ramping up rhetoric against India over the last few weeks demanding immediate withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam.

China and India have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since July after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

Bhutan says Dokalam belongs to it but China claims it to be its territory.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "The Indian side illegally crossed the boundary on the excuse of ... Chinese road building. The reason is ridiculous, vicious and facts are clear."

"You may think about it. If we tolerate India's ridiculous logic, then anyone who dislikes the activity at his neighbour's home can break into its neighbour's house.

"Does that mean when China thinks that large-scale construction of infrastructure at the border area of India is posing a threat, it can enter Indian territory? Wouldn't that be utter chaos?"

Replying to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that India had never cast an evil eye on any country, had never attacked a nation nor did it harbour any expansionist attitude, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "China loves peace and firmly upholds peace. At the same time, we will safeguard our territorial integrity and sovereignty. We allow no country or any individual to infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty."

She asked India to pull back troops from Doklam to resolve the crisis.

Amidst a standoff with India in the Doklam sector, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Western Theater Command has conducted military exercises, Chinese media has reported.

Chinese daily Global Times quoted state-run China Central Television (CCTV) saying that more than 10 PLA units, including aviation units and armored forces, participated in the drills.

The report didn't mention about the location of the military exercise.