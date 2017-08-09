Doklam standoff not very serious, 'Hindi-Chini-Bhai Bhai' only way forward: Dalai Lama

New Delhi: Amid a dragging stand-off on the border between China and India, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday said the ongoing Doklam standoff was not very serious.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital Dalai Lama opined that Doklam standoff was not a very serious issue and India and China have to live side by side.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said there are periods when the two neighbours use "harsh words", but the spirit of "Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai" is the only way forward.

While calling for a peaceful resolution to the Doklam row, the 14th Dalai Lama said, “China and India are two big nations and 'Hindi-Chini- Bhai Bhai' is the only way to end the ongoing standoff.”

He praised India for advocating freedom of speech and expression.

“There is freedom in this country, I can do more and have more opportunity to share,” Dali Lama said, adding that “where there is no freedom, I don't like.”

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in the standoff in the Doklam area near the Bhutan tri-junction since June after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while the 'Dragon' claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" violated a 2012 India-China pact which says the boundary would be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.