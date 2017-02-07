Donald Trump backs India, US moves UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar

Delhi: In a significant development, the United States had moved the United Nations to ban Pathankot attack mastermind and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

The US, supported by the UK and France, had moved a proposal at the UN's Sanctions Committee 1267 in the second-half of last month to proscribe Azhar.

However, China had opposed the move by US.

The Chinese action is said to have came just before the expiry of the 10-day deadline for any proposal to be adopted or blocked or to be put on hold.

UN Sanction Committee's listing would have imposed asset freeze and travel ban on Azhar by countries.

Earlier, on January 20, the then US Ambassador to India Richard Verma had said that any "objective reading" of India's demand to designate Azhar a terrorist by the UN would lead one to support the case.

"We have to understand and work through what these objections are. Any objective reading of the case would lead one to support the designation (of Azhar by the UN Security Council)," Verma had told PTI in a telephonic interview on his last day in office in New Delhi.

He had said that US was disappointed that the issue has not got through the Security Council yet, but refrained from directly speaking on if China was "siding with terrorism" in this case.

China has repeatedly blocked India's efforts to get the JeM chief banned by the world body.

On January 05, China had refuted Indian allegations that it had double standards on terrorism and had said that it took a "just" stand by blocking New Delhi`s bid to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

"Allegation that China adopts double standards on the UN Security Council 1267 committee listing matter does not stand. China takes action based on solid evidence that is the one standard we use," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang had said in Beijing, as per IANS.

Geng was responding to remarks by Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Azhar.

China was the only country among the 15-member Counter-Terrorism Committee of the UN Security Council that objected to India`s application to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

India's application to get Azhar banned had lapsed after two technical holds put up by China in the 1267 Committee.

The Chinese opposition is also seen by many as an action taken at the behest of its "all-weather ally" Pakistan.

The JeM chief has been accused of masterminding the 2016 Pathankot air base terror attack.

After the attack on the IAF base in January last year, India in February had written to the UN calling for immediate action to list Azhar under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee.

The efforts faced stiff opposition by China, which twice put a "technical hold" before finally blocking the Indian proposal in December.

Reacting sharply to Chinese action, India had said, "we note with concern China's decision to block the proposal to list Masood Azhar", asserting that its proposal, submitted to the 15-member 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, had received the strong backing of all other members of the Committee.

External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup had also said, "As a consequence of this decision, the UN Security Council has again been prevented from acting against the leader of a listed terrorist organisation. We had expected China would have been more understanding of the danger posed to all by terrorism and would join India and others in fighting the common challenge of terrorism."

