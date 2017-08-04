Donald Trump enjoyed hosting PM Narendra Modi during US visit: Spokesperson

Washington: The US has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit as 'lovely' and that President Donald Trump 'enjoyed hosting' the Indian leader.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, in answer to a question at a briefing on Thursday, said, "I know we had a lovely visit with Indian Prime Minister Modi. It was certainly wonderful to have him here in the United States. I know the President enjoyed hosting him, as did the Secretary as well."

Asked if UN Ambassador and Indian-American Nikki Haley would be raising the issue of India`s permanent Security Council membership at the United Nations, Nauert said, "I believe she is. I would have to double-check with her office. I can certainly do that and get back with you."

The India-US joint statement issued after Prime Minister Modi`s meeting with US President Donald Trump in June specifically mentioned the US` support for India`s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.