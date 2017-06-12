Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit United States on June 25-26

It's official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States on 25th and 26th of June this year on the invitation on President Donald Trump.

In November last year, PM Modi had congratulated Trump on being elected as US President and had said that he was looking forward to working with him closely to take Indo-US ties to a new height.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being elected as the 45th US President," he had Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had added that the country was looking forward to working closely with Trump to strengthen bilateral ties.

"We look forward to working with you closely to take India-US bilateral ties to a new height. We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign, @realDonaldTrump," PM Modi had said.

Trump beat seasoned politician Hillary Clinton in the knife-edge polls, defying the odds to become the 45th US President.

(With PTI inputs)