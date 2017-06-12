close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit United States on June 25-26

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:57
Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit United States on June 25-26

It's official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States on 25th and 26th of June this year on the invitation on President Donald Trump.

In November last year, PM Modi had congratulated Trump on being elected as US President and had said that he was looking forward to working with him closely to take Indo-US ties to a new height.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being elected as the 45th US President," he had Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi had added that the country was looking forward to working closely with Trump to strengthen bilateral ties.

"We look forward to working with you closely to take India-US bilateral ties to a new height. We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign, @realDonaldTrump," PM Modi had said.

Trump beat seasoned politician Hillary Clinton in the knife-edge polls, defying the odds to become the 45th US President.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUnited States

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Two massive planets discovered 138 light years away
Space

Two massive planets discovered 138 light years away

Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's re...
India

Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's re...

Panda gives birth at Tokyo zoo five years after first cub&#039;s death
Environment

Panda gives birth at Tokyo zoo five years after first cub...

Huge fire engulfs Western Court in Delhi&#039;s Janpath
Delhi

Huge fire engulfs Western Court in Delhi's Janpath

&#039;Completely wrong&#039;, says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit&#039;s shocking remark on Army Chief Bipin Rawat
India

'Completely wrong', says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep...

World&#039;s fastest amphibious fighting vehicle being developed by China
Science

World's fastest amphibious fighting vehicle being deve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video