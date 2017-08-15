close
Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi agree to enhance peace in Indo-Pacific region

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 17:31
File image

Washington: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said on Tuesday.

The have decided to establish a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations

Trump had spoken with PM Modi last night to greet him on the eve of India's Independence Day.

PM Modi had tweeted about it saying:

During the phone call, Trump welcomed the first-ever shipment of American crude oil to India, which will begin this month from Texas.

He pledged that the US would continue to be a reliable and long-term supplier of energy to India, the White House said in a readout of the phone call between the two leaders.

US President Donald Trump calls up PM Narendra Modi, conveys Independence Day greetings
"The leaders resolved to enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by- two ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations," the White House said, as per PTI.

Trump had recently warned North Korea that it would face "fire and fury" if it attacked the United States, while the North threatened to test-fire its missiles over Japan and towards the US Pacific island of Guam. 

(With PTI inputs)

