Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi call North Korea's 'grave threat' to peace: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called North Korea`s pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a "grave threat" to global peace, the White House said in a statement after a meeting of the two leaders on Monday.
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi called North Korea`s pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programs a "grave threat" to global peace, the White House said in a statement after a meeting of the two leaders on Monday.
Trump and Modi pledged to work together to counter North Korea`s "weapons of mass destruction" programs and vowed to hold "all parties" that support these programs accountable, the White House statement said.