close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump to nominate Kenneth Juster as US ambassador to India

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his intent to nominate Kenneth I Juster as the US ambassador to India.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 07:17
Donald Trump to nominate Kenneth Juster as US ambassador to India

Washington: President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his intent to nominate Kenneth I Juster as the US ambassador to India.

Kenneth is considered to be an expert on India.

In June, the White House said that Juster, 62, will be America's new ambassador to India.

Juster, who is the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council, would replace Richard Verma if nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

The position has been lying vacant since January 20 when Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Juster has previously served as Under Secretary of Commerce from 2001-2005, Counselor (acting) of the State Department from 1992-1993, and deputy and senior adviser to the Deputy Secretary of State from 1989-1992.

In the private sector, he has been a partner at the investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, Executive Vice President at Salesforce.Com, and senior partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter.

He has also served as Chairman of Harvard University's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and as Vice Chairman of The Asia Foundation.

Juster holds a law degree from the Harvard Law School, a master's degree in Public Policy from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, and a bachelor's degree in Government from Harvard College.  

TAGS

Donald TrumpKenneth I JusterUS ambassador to IndiaUnited States of AmericaRichard Verma

From Zee News

J&amp;K: 1 terrorist killed in Kulgam, encounter underway
India

J&K: 1 terrorist killed in Kulgam, encounter underway

&#039;Qurbani&#039; of cow, buffalo, camel, ox in Uttar Pradesh to invite Gangsters Act
Uttar Pradesh

'Qurbani' of cow, buffalo, camel, ox in Uttar Pra...

Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in agree to boost S Korean missile capabilities
WorldAsia

Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in agree to boost S Korean missile c...

Donald Trump urged not to scrap DACA policy for young immigrants
World

Donald Trump urged not to scrap DACA policy for young immig...

PM Modi wishes for brotherhood on Bakr-Id, hopes for harmony and togetherness
India

PM Modi wishes for brotherhood on Bakr-Id, hopes for harmon...

Bihar Congress MLAs planning to switch over to Nitish Kumar led JD(U)
Bihar

Bihar Congress MLAs planning to switch over to Nitish Kumar...

Congress not to contest Gurgaon civic polls on party symbol
India

Congress not to contest Gurgaon civic polls on party symbol

World

Over two million pilgrims perform Haj in Saudi Arabia

India

India expected to raise terror concerns strongly at BRICS

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khuranna-Bhumi Pednekar remind us of India's middle class hypocrisy surrounding sex

Cabinet rejig: M Thambidurai most likely to be picked by Narendra Modi if AIADMK joins NDA

The triple talaq conundrum: Politics of religion & religion of politics must be segregated

State regulation is legitimising unfeasible water mining

The day a fairy tale died: What Princess Diana's death means to me