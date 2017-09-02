Donald Trump to nominate Kenneth Juster as US ambassador to India

Washington: President Donald Trump on Saturday announced his intent to nominate Kenneth I Juster as the US ambassador to India.

Kenneth is considered to be an expert on India.

In June, the White House said that Juster, 62, will be America's new ambassador to India.

Juster, who is the Deputy Assistant to the US president for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of his National Economic Council, would replace Richard Verma if nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

The position has been lying vacant since January 20 when Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Juster has previously served as Under Secretary of Commerce from 2001-2005, Counselor (acting) of the State Department from 1992-1993, and deputy and senior adviser to the Deputy Secretary of State from 1989-1992.

In the private sector, he has been a partner at the investment firm Warburg Pincus LLC, Executive Vice President at Salesforce.Com, and senior partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter.

He has also served as Chairman of Harvard University's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and as Vice Chairman of The Asia Foundation.

Juster holds a law degree from the Harvard Law School, a master's degree in Public Policy from the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, and a bachelor's degree in Government from Harvard College.