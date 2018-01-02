Donald Trump's tough message to Pak result of PM Narendra Modi's diplomacy: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday claimed that US President Donald Trump's tough message to Pakistan was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy and also took a dig at the Congress.

"Congrats to POTUS for calling Terroristan's bluff & signalling resolve to end Pak's deceit. Dear RahulG, here are results of diplomacy of PM @narendramodi ji. When will you see Pak "drama" instead of targeting Indian army. Are you rushing Aiyers to hug and console Pak over the snub? (sic)," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said in a tweet.

His remarks came after President Trump said Pakistan had given the US nothing but lies and deceit and that it had provided a safe haven to terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" the US president said in a strongly worded tweet.

Trump`s announcement follows an increasingly tense back-and-forth between Washington and Islamabad after the US President unveiled his administration`s National Security Strategy.

He had then reminded Pakistan about its obligation towards helping the US because it got "massive payments" from Washington every year.

"We have made it clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory," Trump had said. "They have to help."

Pakistan is also accused by Afghanistan and India of harbouring terrorists ranged against the two countries.

Islamabad routinely denies such charges.

