Don't be late for AP EAMCET 2018 even by a minute, you won't be allowed to enter exam hall. Details on sche.ap.gov.in

Candidates who are due to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET 2018) will not be allowed to take the test if they are late by even a minute. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada is conducting the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) in 2018.

The AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering) will be held on 22 April, 23 April, 24 April and 25 April. The AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture) will be held on 25 April, and 26 April.

The candidate needs to clear the AP EAMCET for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test – AP EAMCET 2018 – will not be sent to candidates through post or mail. The admit cards for AP EAMCET 2018 will be made available on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet on Wednesday, April 18. As per the notification dates given on the website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet downloading of the hall tickets for AP EAMCET 2018 will begin from Wednesday, April 18.

Here is how candidates appearing for the exam can download the AP EAMCET 2018 admit card:

1. Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2018 Admit Cards link which will redirect you to a new window

3. Log in using your account using registration number and password

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and save it for future use.

The candidate does not have the option of choosing specific date/session to appear for the AP EAMCET-2018 entrance examination. This information is known to him/her only after downloading Hall Ticket. For any reason, if the candidate fails to appear in the given slot, he/she is treated as absent.

