Don't drag me into politics, says Muslim girl who got flak for dressing as Krishna, reciting Gita

MEERUT: Alia Khan, who dressed as Krishna and recited a prose from Bhagwat Gita for a competition recently has urged people to not drag her into politics.

"Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just for reciting Gita or wearing a costume. They issued fatwa but will request all not to drag me into politics," Alia said.

Alia had earlier also stated that she hasn;t given up Islam by reciting shlokas from Gita. "I have not shunned Islam by reciting shlokas from Bhagwad Gita and dressing up as Krishna. These things do not affect the religious belief and identity of any person," she had said.

She had said that she read Gita for life lessons and to gain knowledge. "I do not read Gita for any religious reference. I read it to gain knowledge and we can get knowledge from anywhere," she said.

Several Muslim clerics have been condemning Alia and termed her as 'unislamic' for dressing up as Lord Krishna and reciting Gita at an event on December 30 which was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath had even felicitated her and given her a prize of Rs 25,000 during the event.