close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Don't forge friendship with India, its forces committing atrocities in Kashmir, Hafiz Saeed tells Pakistan

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 20:15
Don&#039;t forge friendship with India, its forces committing atrocities in Kashmir, Hafiz Saeed tells Pakistan

Lahore: Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has asked the Pakistan government to refrain from forging friendship with India claiming that its forces are committing atrocities in Kashmir.

He also alleged that the BJP government is trying to change the demographic status in Kashmir.

"We are standing with Kashmiris and completely support freedom movement of Kashmir," he said and criticised the Indian army for committing atrocities in Kashmir.

He has urged the Pakistani government to solve problems of Kashmiris.

"The Pakistani government should not look towards India's friendship. Blood is being shed in Kashmir. Therefore, it is Pakistani government's responsibility to solve their problems," he said. 

First Published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 20:15

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.