Don't form alliance: China tells India, Japan

Beijing: China said on Thursday that India and Japan should work for partnership rather than form an alliance, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prepared to discuss bilateral defence and security ties.

Beijing also hoped that India-Japan relations will be conducive for regional peace and stability.

Abe is on a two-day official visit to India. Both countries are also expected to discuss their joint role in the India-Pacific regions where China is increasingly becoming assertive.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was waiting for the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders in Ahmedabad.

"What is in their discussion, we should wait for the detailed readout. We advocate that regional countries should stand for dialogue without confrontation and work for a partnership instead of an alliance," Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"We also stay open and welcome to the normal development of the relations between the countries in the region. We also hope that their relations will be conducive to regional peace and stability and can play a constructive role in this regard," Hu said.

The growing ties between India and Japan worries Beijing, which sees the partnership as a design to counter it.