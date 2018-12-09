हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pavan Verma

Don't give homilies to Hindus: JD (U) leader counters Farooq Abdullah's Ram temple remark

Farooq Abdullah had earlier attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and said that the ruling party has been fooling people on the issue of Ram temple.

Don&#039;t give homilies to Hindus: JD (U) leader counters Farooq Abdullah&#039;s Ram temple remark

New Delhi: Janta Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma on Sunday hit back at National Conference (NC) chairman Farooq Abdullah for his remark on the Ram temple issue. "I would strongly advise Mr Abdullah not to give homilies to Hindus. He had said that since God is in the hearts of people, why to build a temple but that applies to all. What's he trying to say? That because God is in your heart, you can't build a temple?" he said

"First he has equated any desire to have a temple for Ram as a neglect of other issues which are plaguing the country and has said that because of that you don't need a temple of Ram. Who is he to say that? It's not an either-or situation," the JD(U) added.

Lashing out at the NC veteran, Verma further said, "People go as a matter of their faith to worship. Governments and people have to pursue developmental agenda. No country has ever posited a situation of faith vs development. Proportion must be right but we don't want to hear this kind of advice from Mr Abdullah."

Earlier in the day, Farooq Abdullah attacked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and said that the ruling party has been fooling people on the issue of Ram temple.

The former J&K chief minister said that the BJP government is allegedly fooling the people of the country by 'ignoring real issues of farmers, unemployment and Dalits, and is instead fighting for the construction of a Ram temple'.

Farooq Abdullah had in November asked why a Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya only as Lord Ram is omnipresent and belongs to the entire world. His remark came after BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had claimed that the party is not thinking of bringing an ordinance 'as of now' for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Tags:
Pavan VermaFarooq AbdullahRam TempleAyodhya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close