हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Don't interfere in political matters: Owaisi tells Army chief over comment on rise of AIUDF

Referring to reports of an increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, the Army Chief had said that the growth of AIUDF has been "faster" than that of the BJP in the 1980s.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 22, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Comments |
Don&#039;t interfere in political matters: Owaisi tells Army chief over comment on rise of AIUDF

NEW DELHI: Soon after General Bipin Rawat spoke on the rise of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) in Assam, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has cautioned the Army chief against speaking on political matters. Owaisi asserted that it is not the work of the Army chief work to comment on the rise of a political party.

"Democracy & Constitution allows it and Army will always work under an Elected  Civilian leadership," Owaisi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Referring to reports of an increase in Muslim population in several districts of Assam, the Army Chief had on Wednesday spoken about the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, observing that its growth has been "faster" than that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1980s. 

"There is a party called AIUDF. If you look at it, they have grown in a faster time-frame than the BJP grew over the years," he said, while referring to the BJP winning only 2 seats in 1984. "The AIDUF is moving at a faster pace in Assam."

"A planned immigration is taking place because of our western neighbour. They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over, playing the proxy dimension of warfare," General Rawat had said, talking about the influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast.

He was addressing a conference on bridging gaps and securing borders in the Northeast region.

The influx of illegal Bangladeshis is a major issue in Assam and the state government is coming out with a national register of citizens to find out those living illegally in the state.

Tags:
OwaisiArmy chiefAIUDFMaulana Badruddin AjmalGeneral Bipin RawatAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul MuslimeenAIMIMBJPBangladesh
Next
Story

Justin Trudeau refuses to acknowledge question on invitation to Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal

Trending