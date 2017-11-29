Don't know how and when onion prices will come down: Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

NEW DELHI: As the consumers continue to bear the brunt of the rising prices of onions, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday expressed governmnet's helplessness in controlling the prices.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Union Minister said, "I don't have an answer if you ask me when and how will the onion prices go down."

"We have taken several measures, such as procurement by agencies from areas such as Nashik (Maharashtra) and Alwar (Rajasthan) where the cost is lower, as well as import of onions. But it (bringing down prices) is not in our hands," Paswan told reporters here.

The minister said the government has asked Delhi, Maharashtra and other state governments to sell onions under Public Distribution System (PDS).

Retail onion prices have touched Rs. 80 per kg in the national Capital owing to tight supply, while a similar spike is seen in other cities as well, according to trade data.

Onions in other metro cities are being sold at Rs. 50-70 per kg depending on the quality and locality, the data showed.

At Azadpur mandi here, Asia’s largest vegetable market, onion prices are ruling at over Rs. 50-60 per kg, and the same onion is being retailed at Rs. 80 per kg today, a trader said.

Wholesale and retail prices are ruling high because of lower arrivals from the key growing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra’s Lasalgoan mandi -- Asia’s biggest market for onion -- arrivals have dropped by 47 per cent to 12,000 quintal today from 22,933 quintal on the same day a year-ago.

Onions at Lasalgoan are being sold at Rs. 33 per kg today as against Rs. 7.50 per kg a year-ago, according to data maintained by the Nasik-based National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF).

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked state-owned MMTC to import 2,000 tonnes of onion and directed Nafed and SFAC to source 12,000 tonnes locally to boost supplies.

A minimum export price of $850 per tonne has been imposed to restrict the outbound shipment of onion.