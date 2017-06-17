Don't lose peoples' trust: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to forces

Hyderabad: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday asked the armed forces to maintain high standards of integrity and not to lose the trust of people of the country.

"Integrity is the foundation of our military profession. If doubted, we may lose the trust our society. If the society doesn`t trust its defence forces it will be difficult for the nation to maintain its military and protect itself," he said.

The Chief of Army Staff was addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal here on Saturday.

General Rawat reviewed the parade by 120 pilots and ground duty officers, including 25 women of the 199th batch at the Air Force Academy.

He called upon the officers to be alert in view of growing external threats and law and order situation in certain states.

He advised them not to lose sight of the mission, which is defending the country.

"Technology has changed the way wars are fought. But globalization has brought these technologies close not only to our adversaries but also to the non-state actors," he said.

General Rawat gave away awards to flying officers who excelled in training. Flying Officer K. Koushik received the Presidents plaque and also the Chief of Air Staff sword of honour for standing first in overall merit in pilot course.

Flying officer Bhupindra Singh and Flying Officer B. Lasya Vadana were awarded Presidents plaque for being first in overall merit in navigation and ground duty branches respectively.

At the "Pipping" ceremony the Flight cadets were given their stripes and they were administered an oath by the Commandant of the Academy Air Marshall Amit Tiwari.

Another highlight of the parade was the breathtaking aerobatic display by Sarang, the helicopter aerobatic team of IAF, Suryakiran, Hawk aerobatic team, Chetak helicopter and PC 7 aircraft.