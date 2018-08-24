Don't post 'distasteful videos' on social media or face action: Air India warns its cabin crew

NEW DELHI: The loss-incurring national career Air India has warned its cabin crew members not to post "distasteful videos" on the social media platforms or face disciplinary action for non-compliance of its orders.

The warning from the national career came after some crew members, wearing uniforms, posted some videos online in which they could be seen dancing to foot-tapping numbers.

According to sources, the crew members also appeared to be taking up the Kiki Dance Challenge in the videos uploaded by them.

Taking a serious note of these videos, the airline has directed the cabin crew not to post these on any social networking site.

"It has been reported that several videos are being posted by cabin crew in uniform on YouTube, Music.Ly (Tic Toc, Facebook etc) which are not only in bad taste but also do not reflect well for the company," Air India had said in a communication to all cabin crew members on August 21.

Taking a tough stance on the issue, the airline has instructed the cabin crew to refrain from posting such distasteful videos on any social networking site.

"It is incumbent on such crew to delete the videos without delay, failing which, we will be constrained to take disciplinary action against the erring crew," the communication said.

